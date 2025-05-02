Charges dropped against local massage parlor owner

The local massage parlor owner accused of running a prostitution ring out of her business is a free woman while prosecutors seek more evidence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The local massage parlor owner accused of running a prostitution ring out of her business is a free woman.

On Friday, prosecutors dropped charges against Ichi Wu without an explanation.

Neighbors told KOB 4 they saw men in and out of her business at Lomas and 12th all day and night. Investigators said the location was advertised on a prostitution website.

Police busted the same parlor last summer. That’s when they arrested Wu’s sister, but charges were also dropped in that case, so investigators could gather more evidence.

