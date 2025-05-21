Checking in with New Mexico’s ‘The Voice’ winner

The nation met New Mexico's very own country music star, Chevel Shepherd, in 2018 after her victory on NBC's hit show "The Voice." And Shepherd said since, things keep getting better.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The nation met New Mexico’s very own country music star, Chevel Shepherd, in 2018 after her victory on NBC’s hit show “The Voice.” And Shepherd said since, things keep getting better.

“Life’s crazy,” Shepherd said. “I’ve had so many opportunities, so many blessings that you know not a lot of people get to do, especially being 16 winning the show. So it was crazy.”

The Farmington native won Season 15 after teaming up with coach Kelly Clarkson. Shepherd is still doing what she loves. She’s working on two albums. One includes songs she grew up singing and the other is her originals including songs inspired by love.

She is still the same powerful voice, but Shepherd has a different last name now. She married Junior Garcia last summer.

“I’d been praying for the man of my dreams to find him, so I think it’s about love but also about the hope and the faith that I would find love one day, and that would be my forever love,” said Shepherd.

Her style has also evolved over the years. Shepherd showcased her passion for classic country on the show, but she’s branching out to other eras too.

“I’m leaning a little bit more towards like 90s and a little bit more modern country also mixed with a little bit more like gospel Christian. I’m really strong in my faith so that’s really important to me so I’ve been kind of adding that into my music as well,” she said.

One thing that hasn’t changed is her love and appreciation for New Mexico. Shepherd said people ask her all the time why she doesn’t move out of Farmington, but it’s home.

“COVID really proved that you can like do a career and kind of navigate that from anywhere,” she said.

Shepherd doesn’t have release dates for her albums just yet, but she is planning a concert this summer in Grants. For all of her music announcements follow her on Instagram or Facebook.