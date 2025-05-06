Chihuahua and Albuquerque leaders renew sister city agreement

Both communities agree to continue working together on economic development, cultural exchange, education and more.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Leaders from Albuquerque and Mexico celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a unique way Monday, by signing the renewal of the sister city agreement between Albuquerque and Chihuahua, Mexico, that has been in place for 55 years.

“Regardless of what’s happening in DC or Mexico City, we have continued this friendship,” said Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller. “Our relationship began in 1970 before I was born. But it continues to thrive.”

Keller, consul Patricia Pinzón and Chihuahua vice mayor René Xavier Chavira Venzor were joined by diplomats from both cities, who said this agreement goes beyond signing a piece of paper.

“For years, our police department has been traveling down to Chihuahua to learn about their real time crime center, which is actually one of the most advanced in North America,” Keller said. “And now, while we have a long way to go. For the first time in 10 years, every crime category is down, in large part because of Chihuahua’s real time crime center technology.”

Monday, the leaders laid out the next set of priorities for the two cities.

“The next 55 years start now,” said Aimeé González Estrada, the co-chair for the Chihuahua/Albuquerque Sister Cities Foundation

Those include economic development, cultural exchange and education, and government and community collaboration.

“We’re going to look to trade missions and collaborations that link Albuquerque and Chihuahua’s innovative spirit,” González Estrada said. “We’re going to seek exhibits, festivals, exchanges, to ensure that we are investing in the next generation of our global citizens.”

They plan to implement those priorities over the next three years. And next month, firefighters from Albuquerque will teach and judge firefighters in Chihuahua as they go through training.

“We can really see not two communities separated, but one larger community of the southwest,” said Celeste Nuñez Salcido of Celebrating Sister Cities.

As tensions rise between the United States and Mexico, some believe partnerships like these are more important than ever.

“I’m so moved seeing all people here and everyone that cares about continuing to foster goodwill and conversations with our friends and neighbors, it shows me that people to people, connections is still a value,” Nuñez Salcido said.