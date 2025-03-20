Child predator sentenced to prison in online operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man will spend a year in prison and register as a sex offender for 10 years after pleading guilty to a charge stemming from an undercover operation.

Sean Rhea pleaded guilty to child solicitation by electronic communication. A judge sentenced him to a year in prison, two years sex offender probation, and 5-20 years on parole. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Investigators say he tried messaging an underage girl on a site called “Badoo.” It turned out to be an undercover officer.

According to court documents, he told the officer he was looking for sex and sent the officer explicit photos of himself.

His arrest was a part of Operation Overwatch, a collaboration between Albuquerque and Santa Fe police, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico Department of Justice.