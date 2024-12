This is the 36th annual glow, set to take place at a golf course in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year’s Christmas Eve Balloon Glow in Albuquerque will honor cancer patients.

The event starts at 4:45 p.m. at the Arroyo del Oso Golf Course. It will last an hour-and-a-half. Organizers expect more than 20 hot air balloons and luminarias will glow.

This is the 36th year for the event.

