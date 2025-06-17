City councilors approve tax breaks for redevelopment projects, money for social services

The tax breaks will be for two redevelopment projects while the extra money will support social services for the most vulnerable people in the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors approved tax breaks for two redevelopment projects and money for social services for vulnerable residents of Albuquerque.

The first redevelopment project is an abandoned office building at Sycamore Plaza on Central and Sycamore, just east of I-25. There are plans to turn it into 20 residential units and a commercial space.

The second is the Vassar and Phoenix project in the Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area. Developers plan to transform that vacant lot into a mixed-use residential, office and warehouse space.

The city will freeze property taxes on both properties for seven years as an incentive for developers. Construction is expected to start within the next year.

The social services money will go to three contracts:

Home Street Outreach $225,000 for one calendar year To provide housing vouchers

New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness $250,000 To operate the city’s coordinated entry referral system for a year

S.A.F.E. House Shelter Services $435,000 To help make sure domestic violence survivors have a safe, secure place to go

