City councilors approve tax breaks for redevelopment projects, money for social services
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City councilors approved tax breaks for two redevelopment projects and money for social services for vulnerable residents of Albuquerque.
The first redevelopment project is an abandoned office building at Sycamore Plaza on Central and Sycamore, just east of I-25. There are plans to turn it into 20 residential units and a commercial space.
The second is the Vassar and Phoenix project in the Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area. Developers plan to transform that vacant lot into a mixed-use residential, office and warehouse space.
The city will freeze property taxes on both properties for seven years as an incentive for developers. Construction is expected to start within the next year.
The social services money will go to three contracts:
- Home Street Outreach
- To provide housing vouchers
- New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness
- To operate the city’s coordinated entry referral system for a year
- S.A.F.E. House Shelter Services
- To help make sure domestic violence survivors have a safe, secure place to go
