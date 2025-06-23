City, county issue reminder of fireworks restrictions in Albuquerque metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are reminding people of the restrictions on fireworks in the Albuquerque metro.

The city prohibits the sale and use of all aerial fireworks and ground audible devices within the city limits. The county also doesn’t allow these fireworks in unincorporated areas.

Aerial devices include:

Aerial Spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type Rockets

Roman Candles

Shells

Stick Type Rockets

Ground audible devices include:

Chasers (bottle rockets)

Firecrackers

The city and the county don’t allow these fireworks because they can pose a fire hazard to homes, buildings and vegetation – potentially starting yet another wildfire, in addition to the others we have seen already in the last month.

If you buy fireworks from retail stores and stands within city and county limits, the fireworks are legal. They advise you to read the warning label. If it reads “WARNING,” it is illegal. If it reads “CAUTION,” it is legal.

Using illegal fireworks in the county can result in a fine of up to $1,000, up to a year in jail time or both. You can face a fine of up to $500 and 90 days in jail in the city.

The following fireworks are safe and legal, according to the city: