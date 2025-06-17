City of Albuquerque offers $500 grants to support block parties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is offering $500 grants to residents, businesses and neighborhood associations looking to put on block parties throughout the city.

The city is offering $500 per event to support events “that activate spaces, strengthen connections, and highlight Albuquerque’s vibrancy — through music, food, art, and more.”

“Great cities are built by great communities, and this grant helps celebrate the people and neighborhoods that make Albuquerque special,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Whether it’s music, food, or just good conversation, we’re excited to help residents turn their streets into spaces for connection and celebration.”

The grant is open to any business, resident or neighborhood association in any designated “Metropolitan Redevelopment Area” in Albuquerque (search here to see if your address is in an MR).

Here is what to know when you apply:

You must submit the online application 60 days before the event date, along with the following: Flyer Your proposed budget Petition of support with “at least 70% approval from neighbors or businesses on the block.”

You can only apply for the grant twice in a year

The sponsorship is available until the funds run out

Your events must also offer “free entry or free activities” and you must get the proper city permits.

You can apply for the sponsorship at cabq.gov/partyblock.