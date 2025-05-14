City of Albuquerque plans to install noise cameras

It's been years since Albuquerque city councilors approved a pilot program for noise cameras. Now, the city is taking the next step to try to drown out the noise.

The pilot program is still in the early stages and is headed up by City Councilor Joaquin Baca. The city says they’re working to make it happen sooner rather than later.

Albuquerque’s Noise Ordinance says the noise limit in a residential area can be as loud as a conversation, but this program will be aimed at cars.

KOB 4 also asked if Albuquerque police will play any role in managing the cameras, and Baca says they won’t at least for now. But, the city’s Department of Technology and Innovation told us in part, they are working with APD and Baca. They are also planning the implementation of the technology, including the locations, which are not yet confirmed.

Here’s what we do know:

These noise cameras will operate similar to speed cameras, they will read license plates and citations will be issued.

“I think it’ll be similar to the speed program. It’s something I get asked for regularly. Quality of life in terms of noise is likely going to drop in certain areas, I think it’ll have a good impact. I believe it will end up like the speed camera program, where people will ask for more cameras,” said Baca.

One driver we spoke to says as annoying as loud cars can be, he has mixed feelings about these cameras.

“It’s cool if you have a loud car and if you like your car but, yeah, I think it can be annoying sometimes,” said Beckett Randolph, an Albuquerque resident. “It sounds like a little excessive. I mean, to fine people for that, especially having to take pictures of their license plate.”

As of right now, the goal is to have these cameras up and running by the end of summer.