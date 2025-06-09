City of Española closes bridge ahead of monsoon

Engineers are addressing concerns about riverbed erosion around one of the bridge's support structures.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — The City of Española and the New Mexico Department of Transportation closed a major bridge ahead of monsoon.

The Oñate Bridge closed Saturday. Engineers are addressing concerns about riverbed erosion around one of the bridge’s support structures. Drivers can still use the two nearby bridges on either side of the Oñate Bridge.

There’s no word on when the Onate bridge will reopen.

In a press release, New Mexico’s transportation secretary Ricky Serna wrote, “Protecting the traveling public is our highest priority… given the potential for increased water levels during monsoon rains, this closure is a proactive step to ensure everyone’s safety.”