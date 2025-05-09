City provides updates to Unser and Paseo Del Norte widening projects

Project will be done in phases with the first expected to start this December and continue for next two-plus years.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After years of bumper cars and adding 20 minutes to your commute, the City of Albuquerque is bringing some much-needed relief to drivers along Paseo Del Norte and Unser.

“I’ve been stuck in traffic here, (and) I’m sure you have too especially if you are going east in the morning and west in the afternoon and we have recognized that for a long time at the city so we put together the money and we are able to start the construction project,” said Dan Mayfield, the public information officer for the Department of Municipal Development.

He said that the Unser and Paseo widening projects will happen in phases. The first phase will break ground in December.

“This is the largest construction project of its type we have ever done in the city. This is a $62 million project,” Mayfield said.

The project should take around two-and-a-half years, widening both roads to four lanes, adding lighting, landscaping and medians.

“We are getting a multi-use bike lane and trail here,” Mayfield said. “I think a lot of people can think about Tramway and the trails adjacent to the roads there. This is going to have a similar trail here, more lighting and landscape medians.”

People can expect detours during construction. The city will be hosting a meeting in the fall to make sure nearby residents and commuters are aware of changes.

“We are going to start off with a public meeting here in a couple of months and lay out all of the detour plans and everything else and what neighbors will expect,” Mayfield said. “Then we will start some background work and then start doing construction by the end of the year.”

People who want to learn more about the project can visit upgradeunserpaseo.com.