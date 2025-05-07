City ready to enforce downtown vacant premises ordinance

Measure passed by the city council aims to encourage property owners to do something productive with their vacant buildings.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Business owners in a core part of downtown Albuquerque between 1st and 8th streets and Copper and Gold avenues began their month with a notice from the city’s code enforcement division duct taped to their doors. The notice alerted them of new rules on the horizon related to vacant properties.

In January, the Albuquerque City Council adopted the Downtown Vacant Premises Ordinance. The goal is to support revitalization efforts by encouraging something productive to happen with vacant buildings.

Mark Baker said he knows what it takes to transform one of downtown’s historic buildings. He turned the old Sears Department store at 5th and Central into the 505 Central Food Hall after it had been abandoned for years.

“Housing upstairs, we have 34 apartments, plus the food hall and Humble Coffee on the ground floor, so it was a lot of work,” Baker said.

He said with all the empty buildings and people looking to live and work downtown there has to be a solution.

“You wonder how you can get these two things together,” Baker said. “How we can get maybe these absentee landlords to care about Albuquerque and lease their buildings or possibly sell their buildings so someone locally can step up and take stewardship of those buildings?”

The Downtown Vacant Premises Ordinance requires owners to register any property with the city that has been unoccupied for at least nine months, maintain security measures, keep them in good condition and pay an annual registration fee based on the square footage and how long a property has been vacant.

Critics at the city council meeting in January said telling property owners what to do crosses a line, but Baker said he thinks it could help.

“I mean we need to change something, because like I said many of these buildings have been empty for so long, so as long as the charges are reasonable then I’m a supporter of it,” he said.

The ordinance goes into effect July 1.