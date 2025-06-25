Renowned community boxing center set to reopen after renovations

The space will have its grand reopening ceremony this Saturday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is set to reopen its renowned community boxing rings at the Jack Candelaria Community Center near Broadway and Gibson.

The community center has been around since the 1980s. It received a pretty significant makeover that you can see at their grand reopening this weekend. Still, they retained some of those old boxing rings and punching bags boxers are fond of.

“This facility itself, traditionally, has been one of the high marks of the boxing community in the City of Albuquerque,” said Jess Martinez, the director of Youth and Family Services in the city.

The City invested nearly $5 million to redo the floors, bring in new fitness equipment and build a 4,000-square-foot event space. They’re perfect for so-called “smokers.”

“Small, little, tiny events, amateur fights, when the boxers start going up a level,” Martinez said. “These little small events help them get to know and understand what a big event is. So we’re open to those type of smokers and those type of small events for those boxers.”

They plan to use the revitalized boxing center to help train the next generation of fighters.

“Hopefully at some point, we will have the ability to, as a city, hire trainers for youth that just want to come in and learn,” Martinez said.

Who knows? One of those kids could soon end up on their wall of New Mexico’s boxing legends.

“This is just another avenue for the youth to come in and express themselves, get mentored and gain some self discipline,” Martinez said.

The grand reopening is this Saturday at 11 a.m. Organizers say they will have professional fighters and trainers there. That includes Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego, Fidel Maldonado, Joseph Brady and Johnny Tapia.