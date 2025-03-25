City takes proactive approach to juvenile crime in New Mexico

A city in New Mexico is trying to be proactive, instead of reactive, to juvenile crime with its curfew and punishments for parents.

DEMING, N.M. — A city in New Mexico is trying to be proactive, instead of reactive, to juvenile crime.

The Deming Police Department is reminding people that a juvenile curfew has been in place for years. According to the department, an uptick in crime has raised concerns so they’re re-enforcing the curfew.

Earlier this month the police department initiated S.T.A.R. — Safe Teens and Accountability Responsibility — an operation they’re doing on weekends to address issues with people under 18 years old roaming the city during curfew hours, from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The department says they have received several complaints about racing, underage driving and kids loitering around businesses and parks. While they still want kids to be kids, they want them to know that their actions could lead to adult consequences.

Sergio Quezada, a resource officer for Deming Public Schools, initiated re-enforcing the curfew. He says it won’t only affect juveniles but parents themselves could also face some consequences.

“Hey, you might be a kid, but you don’t have the freedom to do whatever you want until midnight or one in the morning. That’s why we felt like we needed to start enforcing the ordinance to get these kids to say, ‘hey, pump your brakes a little bit, and let’s control you a little bit before you do something that is going to hurt you in the future,'” Quezada said, adding he encourages other agencies to implement a curfew.

The first time their child is caught committing a crime, parents will get a warning. If the issues continue, parents could face up to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

The ordinance doesn’t apply if a someone under age 18 is accompanied by an adult or if they’re going to work.