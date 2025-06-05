City to host virtual meeting on new rules for fiber optic installation

People have reported gas and water lines being cut in the process of installing fiber optic cables – and the city is taking notice.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque residents will have a chance to weigh in on new rules for companies installing fiber optic cable in neighborhoods.

Neighbors have been complaining about cut gas and water lines and torn up sidewalks and roads as a result of the installation. This has caught city leaders’ attention, including councilors who, last month, passed a moratorium on the acceptance of new fiber installation permits.

Now, they’re working to reevaluate the city’s current permitting criteria and other standards.

A virtual public meeting is happening this Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. City officials will discuss recent complaints about damage and how these companies can give homeowners proper notice of construction. You can weigh in with your thoughts as well.

The new rules are available at this website.