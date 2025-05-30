Clifford the Big Red Dog goes missing from Santa Fe library

But a few days ago, a new stuffy appeared at the library along with a friend and a note from an eight-year-old girl.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A small act of kindness is making a big impact on a local community.

Several months ago, a beloved Clifford the Big Red Dog stuffed animal disappeared from the Santa Fe-Lafarge Library.

It turns out the library’s young readers missed him dearly, so they even put up some missing posters for Clifford, offering, yes, $100 gazillion for his return. The stuffed animal never showed up.

But a few days ago, a new stuffy appeared at the library, along with a friend and a note from an 8-year-old girl:

“I donated Clifford and Biscuit to this library because you lost the Clifford that used to live here.”

She wrote that Clifford didn’t want to leave Biscuit, so she gave them both to the library.