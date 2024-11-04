Clovis police find 3 dead inside of a running car

Officers found the car running when they arrived. They don't suspect foul play.

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department has launched an investigation after officers found three people dead inside of a car Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Clovis police officers responded to the La Vista Inn where a caller reported three people in a running car who weren’t breathing.

Officers confirmed the report when they arrived with first responders who pronounced all three people dead. They identified the people as 29-year-old Hector Flores, 19-year-old Alizara Gallegos and a person under 18 years old.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play. The Office of the Medical Investigator will conduct an autopsy.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Clovis PD is asking you to call the nonemergency line at 575-769-1921.

You can also provide information anonymously through the department’s tip411 program, which you can access at www.police.cityofclovis.org. Anonymous tips are also being accepted with the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.