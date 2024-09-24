Cold front could increase winds Tuesday

Aside from winds picking up Tuesday evening, conditions will be mostly calm this week in New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will move through Tuesday evening and could kick up winds in parts of New Mexico, including the Albuquerque metro.

We’ll stay dry and sunny with warm temperatures Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: