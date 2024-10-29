Cold front to bring an end to record highs across New Mexico

Meteorologist Brandon Richards discusses the upcoming cool down for New Mexico this week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cooler and windier weather arrives tomorrow as a fall storm system

moves into the desert southwest.

Precipitation will be limited, but the peaks of the Tusas Mountains could squeeze out a few inches of

fresh snow. Winds trend down Wednesday as temperatures drop significantly behind a cold front.

Several locations could see their first freeze of the season either Wednesday or Thursday morning,

including along the middle Rio Grande Valley. After a short period of tranquil and dry weather, rain chances return late week into the weekend, particularly across the southeast.

Meteorologist Brandon Richards shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.