Cold front to bring wind and cooler temperatures to New Mexico

Friday will start sunny but we could see an increase in clouds. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will sweep in Friday evening into Saturday morning, bringing windy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures to New Mexico.

Still, we will near record-high temperatures throughout the state Friday.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

