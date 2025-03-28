Cold front to bring wind and cooler temperatures to New Mexico
Friday will start sunny but we could see an increase in clouds. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front will sweep in Friday evening into Saturday morning, bringing windy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures to New Mexico.
Still, we will near record-high temperatures throughout the state Friday.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
MORE:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- Check out the interactive radar
- Submit photos and videos