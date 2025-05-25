Community celebrates Wells Park’s grand reopening

A $7.4 million project renovates the city park north of downtown, doubling it in size while adding safety measures.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of people gathered at the reopening of Wells Park on Saturday.

The expansion project doubled the size of the park. With a new playground, shading, over 150 trees, and new pickleball court. It’s a day one parent tells us she’s been waiting a while for.

“Oh we’ve been driving by this park, literally for months, and my kids have done nothing but be excited about coming here,” Amarryn Huelsmann said. “And it’s been on our calendar ready to go. My daughter spent since like 8:30 packing this morning.”

The $7.4 million project doubled the size of the park to 4.7 acres. The main concern many parents had regarding Wells Park was safety. Mayor Tim Keller said it’s not an issue that city officials are worried about.

“This park was built intentionally, to try and keep it safe for all our families,” he said. “So you will notice some design elements like it is open, but there is fencing around most of it. But it is now connected to the community center, so this park will have special hours. It will have security patrol, and we very much believe we can keep this safe for the community.”

Community members came together to appreciate the park and what it has to offer.

“We have not had a park in this neighborhood, serving north of downtown since as long as I have lived here, and I know many years before that, and especially a public place for children, to come and enjoy, the outdoors with families,” said Doreen McKnight with the Wells Park Neighborhood Association.

The director of Parks and Recreation said the park is not entirely finished. They still need to resurface a couple of the courts before they are able to use them.