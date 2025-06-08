Community comes together to celebrate at Pride Parade

Thousands of participants and attendees get to embrace their true selves at annual event in Nob Hill.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands of people lined the street with rainbow flags and umbrellas waiting for the annual Pride Parade to begin Saturday.

“It’s community, you feel comfortable and accepted, and it’s just like a place to like, really thrive and be your like, full authentic self,” said attendee Brittany Reed.

For some this parade is another day in June, but many people we spoke to said watching the floats, trucks and people march by has become part of a tradition.

“I’m here with my family,” Victoria Gonzales said. “I have my friends and my parents. My kids are here with me. And yeah, we just come out and support my community.”

“I am 80 years old,” Carolyn said. “I have been doing this at least 25 years.”

Carolyn said for the past couple of years she’s noticed more people joining in on the celebration.

“It started out being (just) the gay community,” she said. “It’s every community. Now it’s the religious community, it’s public schools and particularly candidates for public office. They are here. They are on the streets today.”

Others agreed that there’s not a better way to show support than showing up.

“I think that this particular population, my population, my community, really need it,” Gonzales said. “We need the support, we need the visibility, we need community. And it is that it is important to come out and be a part of this whole event.”

This year’s theme was Empower, Unite, Fight and Thrive.

“I think that the theme kind of speaks to just humanity in general,” Gonzales said. “I think it speaks to the fact that we should all be trying to empower each other, regardless of race or ethnicity or gender or sexual orientation. So I think it’s it kind of goes beyond just even being a Pride event.”

But the best part about showing your pride was that sense of acceptance.

“To be accepted and to just come out as your true self,” said attendee Derric Romero. “Like, you know, anyone can show up who they are, how they want to be, and everyone’s gonna love you for it.”