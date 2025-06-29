Community remains concerned after alleged arsonist released

People are worried that more bosque fires could start after grand jury decides not to indict suspect.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whether it’s fishing, foraging or enjoying the outdoors, Devin Gray said he likes to spend his free time in the bosque.

But after the bosque fire in the North Valley last Saturday, he said he’s concerned.

“Yeah, I’m out here pretty often,” Gray said. “I would hate to be pretty deep on the trail and be coming back trying to get to my car and trapped in a forest fire.”

Gray said the fire is not his main concern. It’s the people accused of starting them.

Albuquerque police arrested Sean Taylor shortly after the bosque fire in the North Valley began.

But nearly a week later, a grand jury decided not to indict Taylor, saying they did not find a probable cause.

That decision doesn’t seem right to Gray.

“Was honestly very surprising, especially being a crime to set the bosque on fire with no consequences,” he said. “Seems like maybe someone could just come and do it again if they want.”

Others agreed and said they want Taylor to face consequences.

“It’s not right,” Pablo Ortiz said. “In my opinion, it’s not right.

“They needed to hold them in custody. In my opinion, hold them in custody. And because there’s consequences, right? Anybody that commits a crime, it’s just there has to be consequences.”

Taylor’s release comes as another man is currently facing arson charges for starting the Cotton 1 Fire in Los Lunas, the same day police said Taylor started the one in the North Valley.

Because of the similarities, Ortiz said he believes Taylor should be behind bars, too.

“It just, it’s not right, that one would be held and then the other one let out, you know, because it just is destruction,” Ortiz said. “It causes destruction. And that’s never good.”

Bernalillo County Fire Rescue told us last week that they are stepping up patrols in the area and encourage people to say something if they see something.

