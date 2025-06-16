Conference to empower New Mexicans with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The Arc of New Mexico is hosting a conference this weekend to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Arc of New Mexico is hosting a conference this weekend to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The “World of Opportunities” conference will take place Friday and Saturday at the Isleta Resort and Casino. Alongside their families and caregivers, people can learn about new resources and services, as well as connect, share and find essential support.

There will be talks and workshops to inspire attendees to become advocates. The Arc of New Mexico is also looking for people to register for the summit and sponsors. Advocates say the voices at the summit are instrumental in shaping policies and programs here across our state.

The summit is free for people and their caregivers to attend. If you’re interested, you can register on their website and click on “Conference Info.”

More info is in the video above.