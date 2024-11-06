Congressional incumbents win reelection in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The four Democratic incumbent members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation on the ballot in this year’s election all won reelection.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich won a third term, defeating Republican challenger Nella Domenici. Heinrich earned 55% of the vote while Domenici earned 45%, with 98% of precincts reporting.

Heinrich will face headwinds in Washington, as Republicans reclaimed majority power in the U.S. Senate. Control of the U.S. House is still up in the air.

New Mexico’s three Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House will join Heinrich in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury is set to serve a third term in New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. Stansbury earned 56% of the vote while Republican challenger Steve Jones earned 44%, with 99% of precincts reporting.

U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez is set to serve a second term in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, winning a key rematch race against Republican former U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. With 98% of precincts reporting, Vasquez earned 52% of the vote while Herrell earned 48%.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez is set to serve a third term in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. Leger Fernandez secured 56% of the vote while Republican challenger Sharon Clahchischilliage earned 44%, with 98% of precincts reporting.

MORE: