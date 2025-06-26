Consulting firm tapped for master plan on future of New Mexico State Fairgrounds

As questions swirl about the future of the New Mexico State Fair and its longtime home at Expo New Mexico, the state has taken a major step toward answering them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As questions swirl about the future of the New Mexico State Fair and its longtime home at Expo New Mexico, the state has taken a major step toward answering them.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has awarded a $844,433 contract to Stantec Consulting Services, an internationally recognized firm, to develop a comprehensive master plan for the 236-acre fairgrounds in central Albuquerque.

Former Albuquerque Mayor Martin Chavez, now a state-appointed advisor, is spearheading the effort on behalf of the governor. He said Lujan Grisham supports relocating the fair and redeveloping the site, but emphasized that any decisions must be rooted in data.

“The governor wants to move the fair. I agree with her,” Chavez said. “But it needs to be data driven. Hopefully this can be a fact-based, fact-driven decision.”

Chavez said the governor envisions a transformational redevelopment of the Expo New Mexico property, one that could inject billions of dollars and create new jobs in the area. If the fair is moved, one possibility being explored is building a $400 million arena to host concerts, events and potentially professional sports.

“As the governor says, it’s time to think big. Let’s dream,” Chavez said. “Maybe it’s a sports team we attract. Maybe it’s a mixed-use, walkable neighborhood. But she wants to see the data first.”

Stantec’s portfolio includes major projects across the United States and abroad, such as McGregor Square in downtown Denver – a vibrant entertainment district next to Coors Field – and community spaces in Chicago designed for live concerts, film screenings and outdoor markets. The firm has also worked on developments in Scotland, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Still, Chavez said all options remain on the table, including reimagining the current fairgrounds without relocating the fair.

“If the fair stays, can you still bring in new development? Reimagine what a modern New Mexico State Fair might look like,” he said.

Stantec’s contract spans the next eight months.

While it’s not a done deal for the state fair to move, at least one town is interested in hosting it. Los Lunas officials are pitching a site off of I-25 as the ideal location.