Contract awarded for New Mexico State Fairgrounds redevelopment master plan

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico state government awarded a contract to a company to produce a master plan of the redevelopment of the state fairgrounds.

Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. will develop a plan to transform the grounds “into a stronger economic, cultural and entertainment driver for New Mexico.”

In December, city and state leaders, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, announced their plans to redevelop the 236 acres of land in the center of Albuquerque. They believe there is “substantial potential” to use the state fairgrounds more throughout the year.

Developers submitted their ideas for bids. Now, Stantec will produce a plan that “maximizes the operation and utilization of facilities.” The plan will focus on the needs and growth of the area over the “next 10 to 20 years.”

While the move spurred excitement, it raised questions about the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack and Casino and the New Mexico State Fair.

“The New Mexico State Fair has long been an annual “must attend event” for our families across the state,. This project will ensure the Fair and its facilities continue to serve as a vital economic and cultural asset for generations to come,” said Anna Silva, the acting cabinet secretary of the General Services Department. “Through this master planning process, we will identify innovative and forward-thinking ideas which will help us reimagine the future of this great state event.”

It’s unclear yet what the timeline is beyond the contract being awarded for the New Mexico State Fairgrounds redevelopment master plan.

