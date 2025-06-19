Convicted rapist faces 52 years behind bars

A jury found Celso Montano guilty Wednesday of violently raping and kidnapping a woman in 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An accused serial rapist is now facing 52 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of violently raping and kidnapping a woman in 2022.

A jury found Celso Anthony Montano guilty on charges for chaining a woman up and raping her in his garage. He faces other rape charges, dating all the way back to 1996 – but Wednesday was his first conviction. Previous allegations described his property as a “junkyard.”

“Montano has spent decades preying on the most vulnerable women in our community. Now he’s finally being held accountable,” said the deputy district attorney in Bernalillo County who leads the special victims unit.