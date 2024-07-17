Convicted ‘Rust’ armorer seeks dismissal or new trial

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys argue she didn't get a fair trial, in the wake of Alec Baldwin's trial getting dismissed over withheld evidence.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter for her role in the deadly “Rust” set shooting wants her case dismissed or retried.

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed this motion late Tuesday night. It comes as the fallout continues over a judge dismissing Alec Baldwin’s case with prejudice over issues with the prosecution withholding evidence.

Her attorneys say there were similar, severe discovery violations in her case too. Unlike Alec Baldwin’s attorneys, her attorneys knew about the evidence involving the live rounds. However, they say a copy of the police report or lapel video surrounding those bullets was part of the evidence.

Earlier this year, a judge sentenced Gutierrez-Reed to 18 months in prison after a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys requested a hearing on their motion. There is no word on when that will take place.