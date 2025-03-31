Cooldown expected after warm Monday in New Mexico
We'll see an unseasonably warm day before the weather turns cooler. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’ll see an unseasonably warm day Monday before the weather starts to turn cooler across New Mexico.
Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.
