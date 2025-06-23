Cottonwood Mall closes for multiple days due to cooling issues

We're waiting to see if the West Side Albuquerque mall will reopen after AC issues forced them to close Saturday and Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Cottonwood Mall on Albuquerque’s West Side closed for multiple days due to cooling and mechanical issues.

A viewer sent photos to KOB 4 showing temperatures upward of 100 degrees. Those sweltering temperatures inside caused the closure Saturday and Sunday – the busiest days for the mall.

A social media post about the temporary closure indicated they look forward to reopening soon and to stay posted for updates.