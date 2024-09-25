County approves agreement with city to jointly operate facilities

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with the City of Albuquerque to continue joint operations of public safety facilities.

This partnership builds on the collaboration established in 2018. This intergovernmental agreement will maintain a five-year term and automatically renew for an additional five years unless they terminate it with a 90-day written notice.

The facilities include the prisoner transport unit that the Albuquerque Police Department manages and these two other facilities:

Medical and Mental Health Screening Triage

Arrestees will undergo health assessments by the county’s medical provider, the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH), prior to being transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC). If an arrestee is not medically or psychologically cleared, the arresting agency will transport them to appropriate medical facilities.

Resource Reentry Center

The county’s Behavioral Health Division operates this center to provide essential resources for inmates upon release. This includes transition plans addressing immediate needs such as lodging, transportation, and behavioral health support.

The City of Albuquerque’s Health, Housing & Homelessness Department will also contribute $150,000 each year for temporary lodging vouchers. That will ensure recently released inmates will have a safe place to stay during their transition.