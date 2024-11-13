County commissioners approve revised drug and alcohol policy, housing funds

The money for housing will go to support homeless people with a diagnosed mental illness, in particular.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County Commissioners voted Tuesday night in favor of revising the county’s drug and alcohol-free workplace policy.

Commissioner Eric Olivas pushed for these changes. Olivas said marijuana should be treated more like alcohol, since it is legal medically and recreationally, and that employees shouldn’t be punished for using it legally while off the clock.

Employees will still get drug tested under this new policy but not for marijuana. The changes don’t apply to law enforcement, who carry firearms, and county employees required to hold a commercial driver’s license.

Commissioners also approved around $1.2 million for two housing projects:

$448,910 for 40 housing vouchers

The vouchers will go toward people identified as homeless or “precariously housed,” with a diagnosed mental illness and/or co-occurring disorder. They must also meet the criteria defined by the Community Connections Supportive Housing Program.

$800,000 to the City of Albuquerque’s Recovery Housing Campus

The campus will include 50 homes for people diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder. The homes will be within an area of community buildings and services.