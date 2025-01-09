Court records: Suspect in NMSP officer’s murder is set to change his plea

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal court records show the suspect in the alleged murder of a New Mexico State Police officer is set to change his plea next week.

Jaremy Smith is accused of killing NMSP Officer Justin Hare on the side of I-40 near Tucumcari back in March. Investigators said Hare was trying to help Smith deal with what appeared to be a flat tire. Smith then took off in Hare’s vehicle before crashing it.

For more than two days, law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and surrounding areas looked for him. Then, a Murphy’s gas station employee offered a tip to law enforcement that ultimately led to them capturing Smith in Albuquerque.

A month later, a federal grand jury indicted Smith on a plethora of charges for the alleged murder. Smith subsequently pleaded not guilty.

Records show a hearing for Smith to change his plea is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Jaremy Smith faces charges of:

Carjacking resulting in death

Causing death by the discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime

Kidnapping resulting in death

Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Interstate transport of a stolen vehicle

Smith is also charged with murder in South Carolina for allegedly killing a paramedic. He is currently behind bars.

