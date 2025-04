ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motor vehicle crash at I-25 and Paseo del Norte temporarily forced the Albuquerque Police Department to shut down all southbound lanes on the freeway Sunday afternoon.

The area was reopened at about 12:45 p.m., per an updated release from the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

There are no details as to the severity of the crash or the state of any victim(s).

Stay tuned to KOB 4 News for further updates.