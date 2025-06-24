Crews make progress on Desert Willow Complex Fire in Los Lunas

Fire crews are making progress on the two fires burning in Los Lunas. Here's the latest.

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — Crews are making progress on two fires, collectively known as the Desert Willow Complex Fire, that burned homes and injured firefighters in Los Lunas.

Containment of the Cotton Fire up to 40% – from 20% – while the Cotton 2 Fire is up to 25% containment – from 0%. The Cotton 2 Fire is also 142 acres in size, 23 fewer acres than previously estimated. Fire managers also lifted evacuations and road closures.

The New Mexico State Forestry Division has control of the Desert Willow Complex Fire. State Forestry crews are working with crews from Los Lunas, Valencia County, Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and local, state and federal authorities.

“Response crews will still be working in these areas over the coming days and residents should proceed with caution. The bosque area by the river is still considered hazardous due to fire suppression activity, and due to natural hazards such as fire-damaged trees, smoke and heavy equipment use,” managers stated in an update Monday evening.

Investigators say the fires are “human-caused.” New Mexico State Police and New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation. They marked the damaged homes as a crime scene.

The fires burned nine homes and buildings and damaged a few others. Smoke and slurry drops affected at least 36 others.

“Fire retardant is non-toxic. Residents returning to homes that have been impacted by retardant drops should consider using personalized protective equipment such as long sleeves, eye protection, and gloves for cleaning purposes. Use water to clean surfaces and a wet-vac for any retardant exposure within the interior of the home,” managers said.

141 firefighters are still responding to the fires. The firefight is from the ground and the air, so it is illegal to fly drones above the area. Managers said crews will likely be working all week to put out the fires. Rain in the forecast will help.

