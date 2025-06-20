Crews reach milestone with I-25 project in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Construction crews reached a major milestone with their project on Interstate 25 in Albuquerque but delays aren’t done yet.

Crews completed the new outer lanes between Candelaria Road and Montgomery Boulevard. That includes the outer sections of the Comanche Road bridge.

In a few days, you will need to get ready for new traffic patterns. At the end of the month, crews will shift the traffic to those new lanes so they can redo the old inside lanes.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, you can expect delays when that happens.