Crews to begin construction on new downtown pedestrian overpass

The construction will lead to some lane closures and changes to bus routes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You can expect more orange barrels to go up Monday in downtown Albuquerque as a major construction project kicks into high gear at First Street and Central Avenue.

City planners say crews will get to work on a new pedestrian overpass and rail crossing next to the Alvarado Transit Center. It’s replacing the underpasses that go underneath the railroad tracks. Many have found those underpasses to be problematic for public safety.

Although, city officials say those will stay open until construction wraps up.

All of this is a part of the ongoing Albuquerque Rail Trail project. Developers say the overpass project is crucial to providing better mobility between downtown neighborhoods. It opens the door to even more construction.

“After we build these ramps and improve the bridge, we’ll be able to then construct the Rail Trail going northbound along the railroad tracks and southbound to the Rail Yards,” said Terry Brunner, the interim director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency in Albuquerque.

Crews will close the southbound lane of First between Central and Gold Avenue for now. If you’re staying on Central, expect some minor lane shifting to avoid construction crews.

Drivers shouldn’t expect many other disruptions. However, city planners say the project will impact three separate city bus lines – Routes 66, 11 and 766/777. Pedestrians should also expect sidewalk closures in the area but officials say the Rail Runner and Amtrak platforms will still be accessible.

Developers say construction on the new overpass is expected to last at least 10 months – potentially wrapping up in April of next year. More details are available here.