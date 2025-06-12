Crews to work on major South Valley road

If you drive in the South Valley, Bernalillo County crews will be striping lanes and adjusting traffic signals the rest of the workweek.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you drive in the South Valley, Bernalillo County crews will be striping lanes and adjusting traffic signals the rest of the workweek.

The project will be on Bridge Boulevard between Isleta Boulevard and Young Avenue. While all businesses will stay open, crews plan to stop traffic for short periods of time. It’ll happen as needed at certain intersections.

Work should wrap up by the end of the day Friday.