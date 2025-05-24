Crocs stomp into New Mexico

Crocs are coming to Coronado

Albuquerque, N.M. — Whether you’re a Croc star or love to hate them, the squishy soles surged in popularity during COVID and have been a hit since. And soon you’ll be able to get your fix at Coronado Center.

A Crocs spokesperson confirms New Mexico’s first Crocs store is set to open by the end of May on the lower level of Coronado Center near JCPenney and Maurices. According to a statement, the store will be approximately 3,000 square feet and “carry a wide breadth of product for adults and kids, including Crocs’ iconic clog sandal silhouettes, newly launched styles and assorted Jibbitz charms for maximum personalization opportunities.”

To understand they hype we went where Crocs are free to roam their domain, a high school hallway.

“I think they’re super comfortable. I feel like they don’t look like normal slippers, it’s like a spice up of a slipper,” Sandia High School Student Ariela Arrellin said.

The Crocs coming down the hallway after the final bell at Sandia High School prove comfort is king. Whether you rock the crocs, or side eye the popular footwear, the foam clogs can get people talking.

“My parents like to mention idiocracy every single moment I’m wearing them but I like them,” said student Leila Graham.

While many students said they’re excited for the new store, others are just waiting for the trend to die.

“Crocs are a good house shoe, but in the fashion sense they’re just not it,” student Justin Pham said.