Crumbl set to open fourth New Mexico location

SANTA FE, N.M. — Popular cookie chain Crumbl confirmed to KOB 4 they will open its fourth New Mexico location later this month.

Crumbl told KOB 4 they plan to open a location on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe. They estimate the store will open around the week of June 16 or the week of June 23.

Crumbl currently has two locations in Albuquerque – near Wyoming Boulevard and Paseo Del Norte, and near the Cottonwood Mall. The other New Mexico location is in Farmington.

The Santa Fe store is set to be open six days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be located along Cerrillos Road.