Cyclists ride in silence to honor the fallen among them

The first Ride of Silence pays tribute to those who have died in or been injured in crashes across the city.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sometimes silence speaks the loudest, carrying the weight that words can’t. Cyclists felt that Wednesday night. Dozens of them hit the pavement for Albuquerque’s first annual Ride of Silence, pedaling quietly for friends and family members who have been injured or killed while riding their bikes on the streets of Albuquerque.

For Jamie Philpott, Wednesday was heavy. She visited the spot where her husband, Scott Habermehl, was killed on his bicycle last year. Fellow cyclists rode by and surprised her with 37 roses on what would have been their 37th wedding anniversary.

Whether they were riding for Habermehl or someone else, dozens clipped in and pedaled off carrying the grief of the cyclists killed in our city each year.

Sarina was almost one of those people. She opened up the ride by playing The National Anthem on her violin. But two years ago she had to relearn the strings, along with everything else.

“She had to learn to speak and recognize things using flashcards for colors and shapes and basic foods,” said her stepfather Joel Garcia.

Joel and his wife Maria Garcia said Sarina was hit by a car in 2023 while riding her bike home from Sandia High School.

“It was life altering,” Maria said.

Sarina had two brain surgeries and was in a coma for 10 days. But she’s graduating from high school this week with big plans for her future.

“She wants to go back into the hospital and help people because we did learn that music does help the brain improve, that people tend to recover better through music,” Maria said.

Philpott also spoke before the ride. According to police, Habermehl was killed after a group of teenagers intentionally ran him over as he biked to work at Sandia National Laboratories.

“Scott’s bright light in our lives will never be extinguished, he will forever be missed. Thank you for helping to hold my family’s pain,” she read in a statement.

A light the riders will keep carrying through the streets of Albuquerque.