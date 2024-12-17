CYFD awards nearly $4M to 4 behavioral health providers

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the money comes from a $20 million pot the New Mexico Legislature set aside for CYFD.

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department is awarding nearly $4 million to four behavioral health providers in our state.

The money comes from a $20 million allocation given to CYFD and the New Mexico Healthcare Authority by state lawmakers. CYFD sought applicants committed to considering “new, innovative and engaging” direct behavioral health services that address specific circumstances of their communities and the unique needs of their target population. They asked applicants to submit applications proposing services, support and training that are new to the community or the state.

Of the 18 applicants, CYFD awarded $3.7 million to these four providers:

The Savila Collaborative DBA Centro Savila Gallup Community Health H2 Academic Solutions Kids Counseling, LCC

Providers will use the funds to set up school-based clinical services, including bilingual counseling.