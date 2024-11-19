DA: Man pleads no contest to two counts of voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man agreed to take a plea deal Monday before facing a jury in the retrial of a 2018 double murder case.

Richard Ross pleaded no contest to two counts each of voluntary manslaughter, identity theft, unauthorized use of a credit card and tampering with evidence, as well as a count of larceny.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office previously prosecuted Ross for the double homicide. The first trial ended with 11 jurors finding him guilty but the 12th juror finding him not guilty.

Police arrested Ross for beating John and Debra Embry, each 67 years old, to death. The couple was found with their hands and feet bound with zip ties in their home near Montaño and Unser.

Prosecutors also charged Ross with a murder in 2011. However, he was never convicted.

The district attorney’s office asked for a 30-year sentence with the plea. The judge sentenced Ross to 25 years, with at least half of that time served behind bars.