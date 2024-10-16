DA: Teen charged with shooting father near hotel

The 16-year old is in jail, accused of shooting his father this past Saturday near Central and Tramway.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teenager is behind bars for allegedly shooting his father multiple times outside of an Albuquerque hotel last weekend.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, police said the shooting happened Saturday outside of the WoodSpring Suites, near Central and Tramway.

The teen faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The court scheduled his first appearance for Wednesday afternoon.

His father reportedly had at least two warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

We’ll keep you posted with updates as we learn more.