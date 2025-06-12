Father's Day is coming up so we flipped the script on Mom's Morning Out – with Dad's Morning Out and a very busy dad who wrangled his four kids in to go out for breakfast.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In honor of Father’s Day, we are flipping the script on Mom’s Morning Out – with Dad’s Morning Out.

Zach Joseph is a busy dad of four who runs errands, reads with his youngest and tries to sneak in a couple of breaks while the kids are at camp – all so his wife’s career can shine.

With Father’s Day coming up, it was time for Zach to shine – and rise – with his kids for a little breakfast out.