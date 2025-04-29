Dangers remain along stretch of Highway 528 in Rio Rancho

Neighbors in one part of Rio Rancho are dealing with a deadly problem – danger along Highway 528 and Honduras Road NE across from River's Edge.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Neighbors in one part of Rio Rancho are dealing with a deadly problem – danger along Highway 528 and Honduras Road NE across from River’s Edge. KOB 4 has covered multiple crashes outside their neighborhood, including one last Friday.

A spokesperson for Rio Rancho Police Department said someone was thrown from a vehicle and is in the hospital in critical condition. Neighbors said they’ve been pushing for something to be done for years, because as Rio Rancho grows, so does the threat.

“We heard the big accident here,” Susan Leyba said. “I heard ladies screaming. My husband thought it was birds. I was like, ‘No, those are women screaming.’”

Leyba’s house backs up to 528. She and her neighbor, Anna Sloan, see and hear a lot from their homes.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking living here because every day I hear the screeching tires, every day from somewhere in the house, and the honking,” Sloan said. “I just stop whatever I’m doing, and I cringe.”

The two live on the west side of the highway. There is a stop sign where they exit their neighborhood, but they said that doesn’t offer protection for drivers. Leyba and Sloan said people driving north and south on the highway push the 55 miles per hour speed limit and there’s no turning lane into the neighborhood southbound.

“The cars behind you are going 55, 60, sometimes 70,” Sloan said.

Plus, they said a hill to the north creates a blind spot.

“I have watched my husband pull people from the wreckage of a vehicle that flew through this stop sign on a clear, bright, sunny day,” Sloan said.

In October, we told you about Pat and Joanne Salerno. They died after getting T-boned just up the hill from Friday’s crash, in front of Pasilla Road.

“Just to put it in a nutshell I think this is the most dangerous intersection in Rio Rancho,” Sloan said.

Neighbors then told us they wanted a stoplight or speed cameras along that stretch of highway. We reached out to NMDOT after that deadly crash. A spokesperson said a 2017 study of that stretch of 528 indicated no additional safety measures were necessary. When we contacted them again this evening, they confirmed they are now studying that same area to see if something needs to be done.

Leyba said she’s taken her concerns to the city, only to be brushed off.

“They tell me it’s a state issue; it’s not a city issue,” Leyba said. “I don’t know why the city can’t get with the state and come up with a solution for our neighborhood.”

The spokesperson for NMDOT said they are working with the city and Rio Rancho police regarding speed mitigation along the corridor, and they’ll work closely with local partners to evaluate potential safety improvements.