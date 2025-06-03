DA’s office won’t pursue charges against teen accused of urinating in rival team’s water jug

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Prosecutors in Sandoval County say they are not pursuing charges against a teen accused of urinating in a rival baseball team’s water jug.

The incident happened in April at a junior varsity baseball game between Rio Rancho High School and La Cueva High School. La Cueva High School Principal Darrel Garcia sent a letter to JV baseball families, stating a Rio Rancho student admitted to urinating in a water jug La Cueva players and coaches then drank from.

Rio Rancho police investigated and sent their findings to the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to see if the teen could face as many as 15 counts of battery for the incident.

However, the DA’s Office issued this statement to KOB 4:

“After careful research of New Mexico criminal statutes, it was determined the actions alleged did not amount to any crime as written in our statutes… Unfortunately, New Mexico does not have a law that addresses this specific set of facts. Therefore, charges cannot be pursued.”

The spokesperson said battery is defined under state law as, “the unlawful, intentional, touching or application of force of another when done in a rude, insolent, or angry manner…”

While the student is out of legal trouble, a spokesperson for Rio Rancho Public Schools told KOB 4 back in April that all students involved would face severe disciplinary actions. They also suspended the entire team throughout the investigation.

