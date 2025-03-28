Data: Bus ridership in Albuquerque is up

Ridership numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels, according to new data.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More people are taking the bus in Albuquerque as ridership numbers are almost up to pre-pandemic levels, data shows.

New data from ABQ Ride shows more than 7 million people took the bus in the city last year. That’s up by nearly 400,000 rides from 2023 and up more than a million from 2022.

It includes routes with ART buses, Sun Van and the ABQ Ride Connect services.