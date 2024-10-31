Deadly crash pushes neighbors to fight for change in Rio Rancho

Joanne and Pat Salerno were T-boned on Highway 528 earlier this month after neighbors said they had brought up concerns about speeding to NMDOT officials.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Neighbors in Rio Rancho will lay their friends to rest after a crash that some of them say could’ve been avoided.

Joanne and Pat Salerno were T-boned in a crash Oct. 12 on New Mexico Highway 528 at Pasilla Road, near the Rivers Edge 2 Neighborhood. They died in the crash.

Neighbors, like Nancy Jackovich and her husband Michael, said they had brought up the concerns about speeding in that area to officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation. They said they also raised their concerns with state and local leaders.

Then, that crash happened.

Now, they want something done to prevent more tragedies. They think crews need to install a speed camera or even a stoplight at that intersection.

“It is more than frustrating. It’s a problem that has been known for a while, but nobody wants to work on a solution. My first email to the city, everybody involved. Some residents, the city, the state, one room and you all hash it out and figure out the best thing to do,” Michael Jackovich said.

A spokesperson for NMDOT sent their condolences to the family and said safety is a fundamental priority for the department. They said “in 2017, the department did a signal warrant study on NM-528 and Pasilla Road and it was determined this location was not warranted.” They added they will continue to explore options for the intersection.

Loved ones laid the Salernos to rest Thursday morning in Rio Rancho.